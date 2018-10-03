Today is National Boyfriend Day, and according to a new survey, when one out of six women in relationships found out about National Boyfriend Day, they were like "yeah, no, I'm not going to do anything for him."

Out of the women who ARE going to celebrate, 24% plan to cook a nice dinner . . . 23% are planning a date . . . 10% will buy a present . . . and just over 1% will buy their boyfriend flowers.

The survey also found that 9% of SINGLE women say they'd rather have pets and food than a boyfriend.

