Today is National Bingo Day, and a new survey of 1,000 Americans ranked the ten states that love Bingo the MOST....

Nevada . . . Alabama . . . Kentucky . . . Tennessee . . . Indiana . . . Maryland . . . North Carolina . . . Minnesota . . . Connecticut . . . and Florida

73% of people in the survey said they've gotten a Bingo before, 77% think Bingo is fun, 89% said it's a good way to socialize, and 71% think it relieves stress.

