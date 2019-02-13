The Names Of Kids Most And Least Likely To Get In Trouble At School

A new study figured out the names of the kids who are most and least likely to get in trouble at school, all based on an app where kids get virtual stickers for good behavior.

The top 10 names for girls who are most likely to get in trouble are: Ella . . . Bethany . . . Eleanor . . . Olivia . . . Laura . . . Holly . . . Courtney . . . Amber . . . Caitlin . . . and Jade.

The girls who behave the best are: Amy . . . Georgia . . . Emma . . . Charlotte . . . Grace . . . Sophie . . . Abigail . . . Hannah . . . Emily . . . and Alice.

The top 10 names for boys who are most likely to get in trouble are: Joseph . . . Cameron . . . William . . . Jake . . . Joshua . . . Jamie . . . Lewis . . . Benjamin . . . Ethan . . . and Luke.

The boys who behave the best are: Jacob . . . Daniel . . . Thomas . . . James . . . Adam . . . Harry . . . Samuel . . . Jack . . . Oliver . . . and Ryan.

