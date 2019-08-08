The Movie Role Woody Harrelson Turned Down

What was the BIG movie role that Woody Harrelson turned down?

August 8, 2019
Woody Harrelson has had an amazing career, but he left a few sweet opportunities on the table.  In a new interview with "Esquire", he was asked if he had any career regrets.  And he mentioned one in particular.

He said, quote, "I was offered . . . what's the 'Show me the money' movie?  'Jerry Maguire'?  I was offered 'Jerry Maguire', and I said . . . 'Nobody is going to give a [crap> about an agent.'"

