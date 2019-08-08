The Movie Role Woody Harrelson Turned Down
Woody Harrelson has had an amazing career, but he left a few sweet opportunities on the table. In a new interview with "Esquire", he was asked if he had any career regrets. And he mentioned one in particular.
He said, quote, "I was offered . . . what's the 'Show me the money' movie? 'Jerry Maguire'? I was offered 'Jerry Maguire', and I said . . . 'Nobody is going to give a [crap> about an agent.'"
