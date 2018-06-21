The Most Unique Slang Term In Every State

Someone put together a list of the most unique slang terms from all 50 states.

Here are some more weird terms from the list...

"LSD" In Illinois, if someone says they are on LSD in Illinois, they mean they are DRIVING Lake Shore Drive.

"Put Out" In Missiouri, if you are "put out", you are angry or annoyed at someone.

"Roofer" In Arkansas, it's a synonym for idiot or moron.

"Gaper" In Colorado, it's a derogatory term for a bad skier.

"No-See-Ums" In Florida, "no-see-ums" are gnats, or other small bugs that are hard to see.

"Chitlans" If someone from Georgia says you have "lovely chitlans," they mean you have lovely CHILDREN.

"Hot brown" In Kentucky, it's a type of open-faced sandwich.

"It's brick" In Massachusetts, if something is "brick," it means it's very cold.

"Pigeon" In Nevada, it's a gambler who keeps throwing more money at a bad bet.

"J'eet?" It's what someone in Oklahoma sounds like when they say "did you eat?"

"Snoopy" In Pennsylvania, it means you're a picky eater.

"Meat and three" In Tennessee, it's a meal. As in meat and three side dishes.

"Greenie" In Wyoming, it means someone from Colorado, because their license plates are green.

