The Most Rewatchable Movies Of All Time

The folks at "Business Insider" took a break from "insider business" talk to throw together a list of the most REWATCHABLE movies... The ones you can see over and over again and never get tired of.

They came up with 29, which is kind of random, and it must have been done by some Generation Xer, because there's nothing from before 1972. In any event, here are their Top 10...

1. "A Christmas Story", 1983

2. "Back to the Future", 1985

3. "Big", 1988

4. "Caddyshack", 1980

5. "The Devil Wears Prada", 2006

6. "Dirty Dancing", 1987

7. "E.T.", 1982

8. "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", 1986

9. "Fight Club", 1999

10. "Finding Nemo", 2003

