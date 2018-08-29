The Most Popular Bad Movie In Every State

Everybody loves at least ONE bad movie. And every state has one bad movie that they love more than the rest. So somebody out there used data from Google Trends, Rotten Tomatoes, IMDB, and the Razzie Awards to compile a list of the most popular bad movies in every state.

"The Emoji Movie" seems to be America's favorite bad movie at the moment, because it topped the list in 10 states, including MISSOURI. Next up was "The Room" (That's the movie that James Franco's "The Disaster Artist" is about.), with SIX states, including ILLINOIS.

"Super Mario Brothers" captures the hearts of five states, while "Batman & Robin" tops the list in four.

The two-state movies are: "Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector", "Catwoman", "Norbit", "Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2", and "Wild Wild West".

All the other movies on the list only won single states, including "Gigli", "Battlefield Earth", "Master of Disguise", "The Hottie and the Nottie", and "Troll 2".

