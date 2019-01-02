The Most Googled "Should I" Questions In Each State

A new study found the question starting with "Should I" that people Google the most in every state. And here are some highlights...

1. "Should I have a baby?" in Pennsylvania.

2. "Should I nap?" in Virginia.

3. "Should I cut my hair?" in Arizona, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Ohio.

4. "Should I delete Facebook?" in Washington.

5. "Should I apologize?" in Texas.

6. "Should I text him?" in Florida, Georgia, and New York.

7. "Should I break up with my boyfriend?" in Illinois.

8. "Should I diet?" in Kansas and Missouri.

And 9. "Should I care?" in Idaho, Maine, New Mexico, Oregon, and West Virginia.

