What are the MOST Googled "Should I" questions in each state?

January 2, 2019
Courtney Landrum

A new study found the question starting with "Should I" that people Google the most in every state.  And here are some highlights...

1.  "Should I have a baby?" in Pennsylvania.

2.  "Should I nap?" in Virginia.

3.  "Should I cut my hair?" in Arizona, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Ohio.

4.  "Should I delete Facebook?" in Washington. 

5.  "Should I apologize?" in Texas.

6.  "Should I text him?" in Florida, Georgia, and New York.

7.  "Should I break up with my boyfriend?" in Illinois.

8. "Should I diet?" in Kansas and Missouri.

And 9.  "Should I care?" in Idaho, Maine, New Mexico, Oregon, and West Virginia. 

