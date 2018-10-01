The Most Googled Medical Symptoms In Every State

A new study looked at the symptoms that people in every state Googled the most last year. And while there are some boring ones, like "stress" in BOTH Missouri and Illinois... Here are seven states that really stand out...

1. Wisconsin . . . "light colored poop."

2. Mississippi . . . "gas."

3. Idaho . . . "symptoms of E. coli."

4. Nebraska . . . "signs of low testosterone."

5. New Mexico . . . phlegm, but misspelled F-L-E-M.

6. South Carolina . . . "dark green stool."

7. Indiana . . . "uncircumcised problems."

Click Here to see more.