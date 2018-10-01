The Most Googled Medical Symptoms In Every State

Here are the MOST Googled medical symptoms in every state.

October 1, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Wayne Mckown/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new study looked at the symptoms that people in every state Googled the most last year.  And while there are some boring ones, like "stress" in BOTH Missouri and Illinois... Here are seven states that really stand out...

1.  Wisconsin . . . "light colored poop."

2.  Mississippi . . . "gas."

3.  Idaho . . . "symptoms of E. coli."

4.  Nebraska . . . "signs of low testosterone."

5.  New Mexico . . . phlegm, but misspelled F-L-E-M.

6.  South Carolina . . . "dark green stool."

7.  Indiana . . . "uncircumcised problems." 

 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
most
googled
emergency
medical
symptoms
in every
State
Courtney & Company