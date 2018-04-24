The Most Gambling-Addicted States
Are Illinois or Missouri one of the MOST gambling-addicted states?
April 24, 2018
What are the MOST gambling-addicted states? Well, according to Wallet Hub, they are...
1. Nevada
2. South Dakota
3. Montana
4. Mississippi
5. Louisiana
6. West Virginia
7. Oregon
8. New Jersey
9. ILLINOIS
10. Oklahoma
The LEAST gambling-addicted states are...
41. Maine
42. Georgia
43. Wisconsin
44. Alaska
45. Washington
46. North Carolina
47. Utah
48. Kentucky
49.Alabama
50. Nebraska
So, maybe that gambling problem DOES have a connection to where you live...
