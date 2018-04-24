What are the MOST gambling-addicted states? Well, according to Wallet Hub, they are...

1. Nevada

2. South Dakota

3. Montana

4. Mississippi

5. Louisiana

6. West Virginia

7. Oregon

8. New Jersey

9. ILLINOIS

10. Oklahoma

The LEAST gambling-addicted states are...

41. Maine

42. Georgia

43. Wisconsin

44. Alaska

45. Washington

46. North Carolina

47. Utah

48. Kentucky

49.Alabama

50. Nebraska

So, maybe that gambling problem DOES have a connection to where you live...

Click Here to see more.