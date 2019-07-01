The Most Common Break-Up Lines

Here are the most common BREAK-UP lines people use...

July 1, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

Here are the ten most common break-up lines people use...

1.  "We need to talk."

2.  "It's not you, it's me."

3.  "We want different things."

4.  "I'm not the right person for you."

5.  "I've been thinking . . ."

6.  "I need space."

7.  "I'm not ready for a serious relationship."

8.  "I just need some time for me."

9.  "There's someone else."

10.  "I don't know how to tell you this, but . . ." 

