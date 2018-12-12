The Most-Binged Shows On Netflix In 2018

Netflix has released a list of the most BINGED TV seasons this year. They considered all their own original shows, with seasons released between January 1st, up through November.

By "most-binged," they mean the shows with "the highest average watch time per viewing session."

Here's the Top 10:

1. "On My Block"

2. "Making a Murderer: Part 2"

3. "13 Reasons Why: Season 2"

4. "Last Chance U: INDY"

5. "Bodyguard"

6. "Fastest Car"

7. "The Haunting of Hill House"

8. "Anne with an E: Season 2"

9. "Insatiable"

10. "Orange Is the New Black: Season 6"

They also revealed the three Netflix movies that were RE-WATCHED the most. "The Kissing Booth" was #1, followed by "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "Roxanne Roxanne".

