The Most-Binged Shows On Netflix In 2018
Here are the show we BINGED the MOST on Netflix this year.
December 12, 2018
Netflix has released a list of the most BINGED TV seasons this year. They considered all their own original shows, with seasons released between January 1st, up through November.
By "most-binged," they mean the shows with "the highest average watch time per viewing session."
Here's the Top 10:
1. "On My Block"
2. "Making a Murderer: Part 2"
3. "13 Reasons Why: Season 2"
4. "Last Chance U: INDY"
5. "Bodyguard"
6. "Fastest Car"
7. "The Haunting of Hill House"
8. "Anne with an E: Season 2"
9. "Insatiable"
10. "Orange Is the New Black: Season 6"
They also revealed the three Netflix movies that were RE-WATCHED the most. "The Kissing Booth" was #1, followed by "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "Roxanne Roxanne".
