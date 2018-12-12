The Most-Binged Shows On Netflix In 2018

Here are the show we BINGED the MOST on Netflix this year.

December 12, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Nicolas Maderna/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Netflix has released a list of the most BINGED TV seasons this year.  They considered all their own original shows, with seasons released between January 1st, up through November.

By "most-binged," they mean the shows with "the highest average watch time per viewing session."  

Here's the Top 10:

1.  "On My Block"

2.  "Making a Murderer: Part 2"

3.  "13 Reasons Why: Season 2"

4.  "Last Chance U: INDY"

5.  "Bodyguard"

6.  "Fastest Car"

7.  "The Haunting of Hill House"

8.  "Anne with an E: Season 2"

9.  "Insatiable"

10.  "Orange Is the New Black: Season 6"

They also revealed the three Netflix movies that were RE-WATCHED the most.  "The Kissing Booth" was #1, followed by "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "Roxanne Roxanne".

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
most
binged
watched
binge
shows
Netflix
2018