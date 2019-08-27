The Most-Annoying Things People Do In Movie Theaters

A new survey asked people to name the most-annoying things people do at the movies...

1. Talking. 65% said it's one of the most-annoying things you can do at a movie. Which actually seems low.

2. Phone usage. That includes ringing, or just using your phone so it lights up in the middle of the movie.

3. Loud eating or slurping.

4. Making people get up during the movie, so you can go use the bathroom.

5. Laughing when something's not supposed to be funny. Like if you think the movie's bad, and you're just mocking it.

Click Here to see more.