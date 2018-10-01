The Most Annoying Things Neighbors Do

2,500 people were asked to name the most annoying neighbor habits. And #1 is blasting your music too loudly. Here are the top ten...

1. Loud music.

2. Loud voices, specifically adults.

3. Loud parties.

4. Parking issues, like blocking your driveway.

5. Loud pets, like a dog that won't stop barking.

6. Loud kids.

7. Not cleaning up after their dog when it does its business.

8. Being grumpy in general.

9. Blasting their TV.

10. Letting their trash overflow.

