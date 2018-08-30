The Most Annoying "Little Things" In Day-To-Day Life

A new survey asked people to name the most annoying "little things" that happen in their day-to-day lives. And here are the top 10...

1. People not listening to you.

2. People cutting in line.

3. Someone not saying please or thank you.

4. People who think the rules don't apply to them.

5. Spilling on your clothes.

6. People who eat loudly or are too messy.

7. Lateness.

8. Drivers who don't follow the rules.

9. Washing your clothes and realizing you left a Kleenex in the pocket.

10. ATM fees.

