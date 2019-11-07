Michael Jackson's Moonwalk Socks For Sale
Michael Jackson's FIRST moonwalk socks are for sale at auction.
If you're "of a certain age," then you remember the first time you saw Micahel Jackson moonwalk. It was during a 1983 TV special celebrating Motown's 25th anniversary.
Well, the glittery socks he wore that day are hitting the auction block next Wednesday, and they could fetch up to $2 MILLION.
They're from the collection of Frank DiLeo, who used to manage Michael. They even come with a signed letter Michael wrote to Frank when he gave them to him in 1985.
