Michael Jackson's Moonwalk Socks For Sale

Michael Jackson's FIRST moonwalk socks are for sale at auction.

November 7, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

If you're "of a certain age," then you remember the first time you saw Micahel Jackson moonwalk.  It was during a 1983 TV special celebrating Motown's 25th anniversary.

Well, the glittery socks he wore that day are hitting the auction block next Wednesday, and they could fetch up to $2 MILLION.

They're from the collection of Frank DiLeo, who used to manage Michael.  They even come with a signed letter Michael wrote to Frank when he gave them to him in 1985. 

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
Michael Jackson
moonwalk
Socks
auction
for
sale
Courtney & Company