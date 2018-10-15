Michael Bublé Not Retiring

Despite what you may have heard, Michael Bublé is NOT retiring from music.  The rumor got started thanks to an interview in Britain's "Daily Mail" tabloid.

In the interview, Bublé says, quote, "This is my last interview.  I'm retiring from the business.  I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top."

Then the writer adds, quote, "Somehow, though, I don't think he really means it."  Michael's rep says, quote, "He is not going anywhere."

