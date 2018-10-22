Mega Millions Has Biggest Jackpot In U.S. History

Since NO ONE won Friday, tomorrow night's Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.6 BILLION. That's the biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

And it makes the Powerball jackpot look weak, even though that's going to be $620 million on Wednesday!

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since a group of coworkers from California hit it back on July 24th. No one's won the Powerball since August 11th.

And, of course, the odds of winning the Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million. Good Luck!

