Mayor Fires Umpire Over Adult Kickball Game

Michael Lockliear is the mayor of Moncks Corner, South Carolina. And back in August, he and his adult son were playing in a rec league adult KICKBALL game with their team, Recreational Hazard.

As Michael's son was running toward home to score near the end of the game, their opponents, the Toe Jammers, hit him in the back of the leg with the ball. And the umpire, a 43-year-old guy named Graylnn Moran Jr., called him OUT.

Michael immediately got in Graylnn's face and shouted that his son had already scored before he was hit. But Graylnn refused to change his call. And at one point, Michael said, quote, "I own this town!" and threatened to get Graylnn fired.

And thenhe actually did it. Two days later, Graylnn got a text from his boss telling him he was fired. Graylnn made about $1,200-a-season from umping.

So now, he's filed a LAWSUIT against Michael for abusing his power to get him fired.

