Match The Country Star With Their Alcohol Brand
Can you match the country artist with their ALCOHOL brand?
Somebody put together a list of alcohol brands that your favorite country stars are associated with as investors or in ownership. There are 13 in all, and we think it might be fun to see if you can match the alcohol brand with the star.
1. Código Tequila . . . George Strait
2. Blue Chair Bay Rum . . . Kenny Chesney
3. Old Camp Whiskey . . . Florida Georgia Line
4. Beach Whiskey . . . Jake Owen
5. Backstage Southern Whiskey . . . Darius Rucker
6. Arrington Vineyards . . . Kix Brooks
7. Old Tattoo Wine . . . Craig Morgan
8. Red 55 Winery . . . Miranda Lambert
9. Four Cellars Wine . . . Little Big Town
10. Z. Alexander Brown Wine . . . Zac Brown
11. Wild Shot Mezcal . . . Toby Keith
12. Redneck Riviera Whiskey . . . John Rich
13. Smithworks Vodka . . . Blake Shelton
