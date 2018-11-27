Match The Country Star With Their Alcohol Brand

Somebody put together a list of alcohol brands that your favorite country stars are associated with as investors or in ownership. There are 13 in all, and we think it might be fun to see if you can match the alcohol brand with the star.

1. Código Tequila . . . George Strait

2. Blue Chair Bay Rum . . . Kenny Chesney

3. Old Camp Whiskey . . . Florida Georgia Line

4. Beach Whiskey . . . Jake Owen

5. Backstage Southern Whiskey . . . Darius Rucker

6. Arrington Vineyards . . . Kix Brooks

7. Old Tattoo Wine . . . Craig Morgan

8. Red 55 Winery . . . Miranda Lambert

9. Four Cellars Wine . . . Little Big Town

10. Z. Alexander Brown Wine . . . Zac Brown

11. Wild Shot Mezcal . . . Toby Keith

12. Redneck Riviera Whiskey . . . John Rich

13. Smithworks Vodka . . . Blake Shelton

