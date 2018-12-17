Making A Good First Impression
Since you only have 27 SECONDS to make a good first impression, here are a few things that help.

According to a new survey, you only have 27 SECONDS to make a good first impression. So, what can you do to make sure that impression is good?
According to a new survey, here are the top 10 things...
Smiling . . . being polite . . . being well-spoken . . . making eye contact . . . listening well . . . smelling nice . . . holding the conversation well . . . good body language . . . good tone of voice . . . and dressing well.
And the three WORST things you can do are: Smelling bad . . . being arrogant . . . and dressing poorly.
