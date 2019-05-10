Making Friends As An Adult

A new study found our ability to make new friends peaks at age 23, then declines. And the average adult hasn't made a new friend in FIVE YEARS.

Being too shy or introverted is the #1 reason people said they struggle to make friends as an adult. And the second most common excuse is, "I don't go to bars anymore."

The top five also include: "It's hard to break into someone's friend group" . . . "My family takes up all of my time" . . . and, "I don't have any hobbies where I meet new people."

Here are three more friendship stats from the survey...

1. The average American has five good friends . . . three "best" friends . . . eight people they hang out with, but not one-on-one . . . another 50 casual acquaintances . . . and 91 people they're only friends with on social media.

2. The top three places where we make lasting friendships are at work . . . in high school . . . and at college.

3. And the top five characteristics of a good friend are honesty, trust, loyalty, kindness, and a good sense of humor.

Click Here to see more.