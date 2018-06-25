Look: The World's Ugliest Dog For 2018

A bulldog named Zsa Zsa with a giant tongue that hangs out of her mouth won this year's World's Ugliest Dog Contest in California on Saturday. Her owners get a $1,500 prize.

Congratulations to the 2018 #WorldsUgliestDog Contest WINNER Zsa Zsa! Charming the judges with her beauty and talent Zsa Zsa pulled in front of the pack, taking this year’s crown at the #SonomaMarinFair! @pawscouttag pic.twitter.com/pVAXgT3BzZ — Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 24, 2018