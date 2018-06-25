Look: The World's Ugliest Dog For 2018

A bulldog with a giant tongue won this year's World's Ugliest Dog contest.

June 25, 2018
Courtney Landrum
(Dreamstime)

A bulldog named Zsa Zsa with a giant tongue that hangs out of her mouth won this year's World's Ugliest Dog Contest in California on Saturday.  Her owners get a $1,500 prize.

 

