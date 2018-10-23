Look: "Wheel Of Fortune" To Give Away A House

"Wheel of Fortune" is giving away its first HOUSE!

A lucky "Wheel of Fortune" viewer can win a $350,000 house next week.  But there's a catch:  The house is in one of JIMMY BUFFETT's two Latitude Margarita retirement communities, which are located in Florida and South Carolina.

We’re giving away a brand new “Home Sweet Home” to one lucky viewer! Enter all next week for your chance to win a new home in a @latitudemville community! More information, visit our link in bio!

