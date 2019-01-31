Look: What Does Your Name Taste Like?

There's a woman who can tell you what your name TASTES like??!!

Courtney Landrum
There's a woman from Scotland named Julie McDowall who has synesthesia and can "taste" words.  And she's going viral after she started charging a small fee to tell people on Twitter what their name tastes like.

