Look: What Does Your Name Taste Like?
There's a woman who can tell you what your name TASTES like??!!
January 31, 2019
There's a woman from Scotland named Julie McDowall who has synesthesia and can "taste" words. And she's going viral after she started charging a small fee to tell people on Twitter what their name tastes like.
I can't possibly answer everyone's name taste requests. 6 MILLION Twitter activity in past 24 hours! But if you want to donate something to my podcast at the link below, I'll taste three names for you. Pls include your Twitter handle and name requests.https://t.co/Y3PFXszZAo— Julie McDowall (@JulieAMcDowall) January 29, 2019