Look: Walt Disney Fountain Has Name Misspelled

I didn;t know his name was WALD Disney??!!

May 21, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Preston C. Mack/Getty Images)

The town of Celebration, Florida, which was developed by the Walt Disney Company, just realized they misspelled "Walt" on their landmark fountain.  It said "Wald."

