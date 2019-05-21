Look: Walt Disney Fountain Has Name Misspelled
I didn;t know his name was WALD Disney??!!
May 21, 2019
The town of Celebration, Florida, which was developed by the Walt Disney Company, just realized they misspelled "Walt" on their landmark fountain. It said "Wald."
Is “Wald Disney World” a thing or have I and the entire planet somehow missed a major typo in @CelebrationTH for a decade+ ?!@AshleyLCarter1 @ChristieZizo @audreahuff @AnthonyLeone pic.twitter.com/DgxApHp45z— Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 18, 2019