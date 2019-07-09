Look: Vanessa Lachey And Jason Priestly On The Set Of "BH90210"

Check out more pictures from the set of the new "Beverly Hills 90210" reboot.

July 9, 2019
Courtney Landrum

Vanessa Lachey posted a picture with her onscreen husband Jason Priestley.  She's playing his (fictional) wife in "BH90210".

Introducing Mrs. Jason Priestley... or am I Mrs. Brandon Walsh?! One month until the premiere of @bh90210!!! August 7th you’ll see what I’m talking about & you WON’T be disappointed! We’re cookin’ up some juicy stuff!!! #DreamJob! ❤️--

