Look: Vanessa Lachey And Jason Priestly On The Set Of "BH90210"
Check out more pictures from the set of the new "Beverly Hills 90210" reboot.
July 9, 2019
Vanessa Lachey posted a picture with her onscreen husband Jason Priestley. She's playing his (fictional) wife in "BH90210".
Introducing Mrs. Jason Priestley... or am I Mrs. Brandon Walsh?! One month until the premiere of @bh90210!!! August 7th you’ll see what I’m talking about & you WON’T be disappointed! We’re cookin’ up some juicy stuff!!! #DreamJob! ❤️--