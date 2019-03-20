Look: The Unicorn Robber
Check out a thief in a UNICORN costume??!!
March 20, 2019
A man in a unicorn costume robbed a store in Maryland over the weekend.
#BCoPD Robbery Unit has released a surveillance video image of the suspect wearing the unicorn costume in the High's armed robbery, along with a photograph of the discarded costume where police collected it as evidence. Read details here: https://t.co/wV9xNnUHYb ^JzP pic.twitter.com/loV15SWu0r— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 19, 2019