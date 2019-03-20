Look: The Unicorn Robber

Check out a thief in a UNICORN costume??!!

March 20, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Alena A/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A man in a unicorn costume robbed a store in Maryland over the weekend. 

Tags: 
Y98
look
unicorn
robber
Courtney & Company