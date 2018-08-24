Look: Tiger Woods/Phil Mickelson Face-Off Headed To Pay-Per-View

You'll be able to watch the match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on pay-per-view November 23rd.

August 24, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS/Sipa USA)

Tiger Woods says that his $9 million, winner-take-all match against Phil Mickelson will be broadcast on pay-per-view on November 23rd.  He also responded to Phil's trash-talking by pointing out that he's the odds-on favorite to win.

 

