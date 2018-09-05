Look: Tiger Woods And Phil Mickelson Are Ryder Cup Teammates

Before they go head-to-head, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will play on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

September 5, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Anda Chu/Oakland Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Before they go head-to-head over Thanksgiving weekend, TIGER WOODS and PHIL MICKELSON will have to put all the smack-talking aside and work together because they're going to be teammates on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Captain Jim Furyk picks.... #GoUSA----

A post shared by Ryder Cup USA (@rydercupusa) on

This will be Mickelson's 12th time playing in the Ryder Cup.  Tiger has played seven times, but this will be his first since 2012.

The Ryder Cup pits a team from the U.S. against a team from Europe.  It's played every two years. 

The U.S. won the last one, in Minnesota in 2016.  Tiger didn't play, but he was part of the team as a "vice captain".  Mickelson DID play.

This year's Ryder Cup will be held in France, from September 28th to the 30th

Tags: 
Y98
look
Tiger Woods
Phil Mickelson
Ryder Cup
Courtney & Company