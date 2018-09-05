Look: Tiger Woods And Phil Mickelson Are Ryder Cup Teammates

Before they go head-to-head over Thanksgiving weekend, TIGER WOODS and PHIL MICKELSON will have to put all the smack-talking aside and work together because they're going to be teammates on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

This will be Mickelson's 12th time playing in the Ryder Cup. Tiger has played seven times, but this will be his first since 2012.

The Ryder Cup pits a team from the U.S. against a team from Europe. It's played every two years.

The U.S. won the last one, in Minnesota in 2016. Tiger didn't play, but he was part of the team as a "vice captain". Mickelson DID play.

This year's Ryder Cup will be held in France, from September 28th to the 30th