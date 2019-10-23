Look: Tiffany & Co.'s Advent Calendar
If you have $112,000 to spend, you may be interested in Tiffany & Co.'s Advent calendar.
Tiffany & Co. is selling a $112,000 ADVENT CALENDAR!
.@TiffanyAndCo have unveiled a luxurious Advent calendar for this upcoming holiday season. The 4-feet tall piece comes with a hand-painted design of the brand's New York flagship store façade, along with 24 gifts housed in its signature Blue Box®.— HYPEBAE (@hypebae) October 22, 2019
