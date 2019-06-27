Look: That's Not A Wax Figure Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is taking some heat on a new picture of him that DOESN'T look real.

June 27, 2019
Courtney Landrum
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, this is the REAL Tom Brady not a wax figure. 

I’m excited to officially join the IWC family as I have admired their design and performance for decades! They have an incredible heritage and together we can’t wait to share this new chapter. So many exciting things to come! Maybe I can wear them for my two minute drills this fall. @iwcwatches #IWCPilot #IWCWatches

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

