Look: Thank You Note For VCR Purchase
An 86-year-old bought a VCR on eBay from a guy in St. Louis and wrote the NICEST thank you note.
February 25, 2019
A guy in St. Louis sold an old VCR on eBay this month. And the 86-year-old guy who bought it wrote him a heartfelt letter, thanking him for making it possible to watch old footage of his friends and family.
This person sold their VHS player on eBay and got a surprise letter in the mail: pic.twitter.com/oaLV8dUFqR— Yoni (@OriginalYoni) February 17, 2019