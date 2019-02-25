Look: Thank You Note For VCR Purchase

A guy in St. Louis sold an old VCR on eBay this month. And the 86-year-old guy who bought it wrote him a heartfelt letter, thanking him for making it possible to watch old footage of his friends and family.

This person sold their VHS player on eBay and got a surprise letter in the mail: pic.twitter.com/oaLV8dUFqR — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) February 17, 2019