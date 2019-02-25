Look: Thank You Note For VCR Purchase

An 86-year-old bought a VCR on eBay from a guy in St. Louis and wrote the NICEST thank you note.

A guy in St. Louis sold an old VCR on eBay this month.  And the 86-year-old guy who bought it wrote him a heartfelt letter, thanking him for making it possible to watch old footage of his friends and family.

