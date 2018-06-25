Look: Teresa Giudice Becomes Bodybuilder
Check out a very BUFF Teresa Giudice from "The Real Housewives"!
June 25, 2018
"Real Housewives" star Teresa Giudice got into when she was an inmate at the Federal Correctioanl Institution in Danbury, Connecticut. She recently earned THIRD PLACE as a contestant in the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships.
#RealHousewives star #TeresaGiudice just competed in her first bodybuilding competition—and she looks insane -- Link in bio to see how she did! #RHONJ
A post shared by Lewin Carr (@yolanda.metcalf7646) on
Click Here to see more.