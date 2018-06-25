Look: Teresa Giudice Becomes Bodybuilder

Check out a very BUFF Teresa Giudice from "The Real Housewives"!

June 25, 2018
(Photo by James Orken/Starlitepics/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

"Real Housewives" star Teresa Giudice got into when she was an inmate at the Federal Correctioanl Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.  She recently earned THIRD PLACE as a contestant in the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships.

#RealHousewives star #TeresaGiudice just competed in her first bodybuilding competition—and she looks insane -- Link in bio to see how she did! #RHONJ

