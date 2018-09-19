Look: Susan Lucci In A Swimsuit At 71

"Harper's Bazaar" posted unretouched swimsuit photos of 71-year-old SUSAN LUCCI.

I’m so excited (and nervous!) to share this shoot with the world. I haven’t felt better in my life! Thank you @harpersbazaarus for celebrating women and beauty at all ages! Check my bio for the link to my fabulous interview with @amysynnott and be sure to grab a copy of the October issue on stands next week! ❤️❤️ A very special thanks to the incredible team that made me feel so fabulous! @justiceapple @cassieanderson212 @sergiokletnoy