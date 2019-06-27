Look: Susan Lucci At 72
She still looks AMAZING!
June 27, 2019
Susan Lucci turned 72 in December, and recent photos of her on the beach show that she really DOESN'T age...
Love this shot my husband snapped in between takes! Happy Summer!!! ------------
A post shared by Susan Lucci (official) (@therealsusanlucci) on
