Look: The Step-Mullet

August 19, 2019
Apparently, the hottest new hairstyle is something called the STEP-MULLET.  The step-mullet is long in the back, just like a standard mullet.  But instead of being extra short on the top, you have medium length hair on top then you part in the middle like a bob for women or a '90s skater cut for guys.

