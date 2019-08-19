Look: The Step-Mullet
August 19, 2019
Apparently, the hottest new hairstyle is something called the STEP-MULLET. The step-mullet is long in the back, just like a standard mullet. But instead of being extra short on the top, you have medium length hair on top then you part in the middle like a bob for women or a '90s skater cut for guys.
Jewel toned step mullet for Jamee-- Had so much fun deciding the color placement for this-- I get questions about what I love doing more, color or cut-- I love doing both especially when one ties in with the other so well☯️--