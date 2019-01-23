Look: Shoplifter Shoves Guitar Down His Pants

A shoplifter in Tennessee stole a guitar by shoving it down his pants.

January 23, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Leadenpork/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

I guess this is one way to try and steal a guitar...

Tags: 
look
Courtney & Company
shoplifter
shoves
guitar
down
his
pants
steals