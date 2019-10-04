Look: Sexy College Admissions Scandal Costume

There's a new sexy Halloween costume based on the college admissions scandal. It's just a tight orange crop top that has "Mom of the Year" crossed out with the word "INMATE" instead. And it comes with high-waisted, tight orange pants. If you want it, it's on sale now for $70.

