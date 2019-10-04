Look: Sexy College Admissions Scandal Costume

REALLY??!!

October 4, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

There's a new sexy Halloween costume based on the college admissions scandal.  It's just a tight orange crop top that has "Mom of the Year" crossed out with the word "INMATE" instead.  And it comes with high-waisted, tight orange pants.  If you want it, it's on sale now for $70.

Can't row your way out of this one Shop this Yandy exclusive with the link in our bio! --: X101643. . . . . #yandyween #yandyexclusive ##CollegeScandal #CollegeAdmissionsScandal #inmate #momoftheyear #education #halloween19 #FullJailHouse #OrangeJumpsuit

A post shared by Yandy.com (@yandy) on

Tags: 
Y98
sexy
college
admissions
scandal
Courtney & Company
costume