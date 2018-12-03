Look: Selena Gomez's Puma Tights
Selena Gomez has designed new TIGHTS for Puma.
December 3, 2018
Categories:
Here's Selena Gomez modeling her new line of Puma tights.
Introducing Cali, worn by @selenagomez.
A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
06 Dec
Tim Convy's Peanut Butter and Jokes Show! The Funny Bone
07 Dec
Jolly Trolley Llywelyn's Pub
08 Dec
Gateway Pet Guardians Trivial Pawsuit The Moose Lodge
12 Dec
U.S. BANK Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo Saint Louis Zoo
12 Dec
Jolly Trolley Llywelyn's Pub