Look: Selena Gomez Channels "Friends"

Has Selena Gomez been watching too much "Friends"?

May 29, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Looks like Selena Gomez REALLY enjoys watching "Friends" lately...

Another one. @selenagomez like #jeniferaniston #selenagomez

A post shared by Gloria Gomez (@idk__gomez) on

Tags: 
Y98
look
Selena Gomez
channels
friends
Courtney & Company