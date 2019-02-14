Look: Saskatchewan's Man Vanity License Plate Workaround

Since Saskatchewan wouldn't give him the vanity license plate that he wanted, he found a GREAT workaround.

A guy named Dave Assman in Saskatchewan, Canada who was told he couldn't put his last name on a license plate came up with a workaround...  He put a giant "ASSMAN" decal on the back of his pickup truck!

