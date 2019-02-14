Look: Saskatchewan's Man Vanity License Plate Workaround

A guy named Dave Assman in Saskatchewan, Canada who was told he couldn't put his last name on a license plate came up with a workaround... He put a giant "ASSMAN" decal on the back of his pickup truck!

Looks like Mr. Assman got the last laugh after @SGItweets denied his request for a vanity plate with his last name!



CC: @JohnGormleyShow, @TylerMcMurchy pic.twitter.com/tjvj9NbtqM — Taylor MacPherson (@TaylorMacP) February 13, 2019