Look: Remembering Chris Pratt's Boar

Chris Pratt's boar Magnus passed away.

Chris posted a tribute on Instagram that said, quote, "R.I.P. Magnus . . . Our magnificent gentle Tamworth giant fell ill and passed away . . . This was a hard one. He was as cuddly as a 700-pound boar could be. We'll miss him."

RIP “Magnus” Our magnificent gentle Tamworth giant fell ill and passed away two days ago. This was a hard one. He was as cuddly as a 700lb boar could be. We’ll miss him. He had the biggest nuts of any mammal I’d ever seen in person. I’ll miss seeing those bowling ball size testicles waggle to and fro as he rooted for hazelnuts in the hay. #farmlife ----♥️✝️