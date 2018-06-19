Look: Receipt Has Instructions For Cook To "Spit" In Burger

Can you believe that a waitress actually WROTE DOWN instructions for a cook to SPIT in someone's burger??!!

June 19, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

A guy in New York went out for dinner with his family on Father's Day.  And when they got their receipt, it included a note from the waitress telling the cook to SPIT in his burger.  Unfortunately, he'd already eaten it.

