Look: "Real Housewife" Tom Brady Fail

CYNTHIA BAILEY from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" really doesn't know what TOM BRADY looks like, does she?

Confession. I ran into this guy last night in the lobby of the St. Regis. I asked for a picture because I thought he was @tombrady. I really did. I did interviews on the carpets last night saying how cool it was to bump into Tom Brady. After, I texted my picture to my bae @itsmikehill to share my excitement. Swipe left to read @itsmikehill response lol-- Looking back now at the picture, ok maybe he is not Tom’s long lost twin. But he could be his cousin right or nah? What y’all think? #superbowl2019 #happysuperbowl2019day #atlanta #tombrady #mefanningout #meandtombrady