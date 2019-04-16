Look: President Trump Wants To Give Tiger Woods The Medal Of Freedom
President Trump wants to give Tiger Woods the Medal of Freedom for winning the Masters??!!
April 16, 2019
President Trump says he plans to give Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom for, quote, "his incredible success and comeback in sports and, more importantly, life."
Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019