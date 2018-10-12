Look: Predicting Ages By Looking At Someone

How good are you at predicting someon's AGE by just looking at them?

October 12, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

According to a new study, about four out of 10 people say it's, quote, "very difficult" to predict someone's age just by looking at them.  And when the study tested them on celebrities, they weren't lying. 

Like:  Two-thirds of people thought Johnny Depp was under 50, when he's 55 . . .

A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydeppofficial) on

One-fifth thought 57-year-old George Clooney was under 50 . . .

The man! #georgeclooney #georgeclooneyofficiel

A post shared by George Clooney (@georgeclooney.officiel) on

And one in 10 thought 35-year-old Chris Hemsworth was over 50. . .

New @avengers #infinitywar #thor posters are dropping like hot cakes, this one is look #57, prep time 34 yrs, cooking time 2-3 seconds, you’ll need the following : cool cape, mangy haircut, one eye, one eye patch, 4 week old stubble, a little “over the shoulder” some metal arms and you’re done! Recipe courtesy of @zocobodypro. Jokes aside this movie is gonna blow your mind ------------------

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
predicitng
someone's
Age
by
looking
at
look
them
Courtney & Company