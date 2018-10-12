Look: Predicting Ages By Looking At Someone
How good are you at predicting someon's AGE by just looking at them?
According to a new study, about four out of 10 people say it's, quote, "very difficult" to predict someone's age just by looking at them. And when the study tested them on celebrities, they weren't lying.
Like: Two-thirds of people thought Johnny Depp was under 50, when he's 55 . . .
One-fifth thought 57-year-old George Clooney was under 50 . . .
And one in 10 thought 35-year-old Chris Hemsworth was over 50. . .
