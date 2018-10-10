Look: Pat Benatar's Daughter

Check out Pat Benatar's DAUGHTER.

October 10, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Here's Hana Giraldo, Pat Benatar's DAUGHTER.

Happy Sunday my loves. How’s everyone’s day! -- ( Leave a comment for a reply) #slay

A post shared by Hana Giraldo (@hanagiraldo) on

Tags: 
Pat Benatar
Hana Giraldo
Daughter
Courtney & Company
look
photo