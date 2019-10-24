Look: Netflix's Most-Watched Shows

Netflix's Top 10 most-watched shows have been revealed, but it's worth mentioning that the data DOESN'T come from Netflix. It's from some "media strategist," who credits another company called Activate.

Here's the Top 10...

1. "The Office"

2. "Friends"

3. "Grey's Anatomy"

4. "NCIS"

5. "Criminal Minds"

6. "Shameless"

7. "Orange Is the New Black"

8. "Supernatural"

9. "Parks and Recreation"

10. "Ozark"