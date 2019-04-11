Look: Natural Light's Masters Beer Giveaway

Get excited, because you could win a TON of free beer this Sunday.

Natural Light is randomly giving away a YEAR'S worth of beer to someone on Twitter every time a golfer makes a birdie in the final round of the Masters this weekend. To enter, you have to log on this Sunday and tweet #BirdieLight AND #Sweepstakes.

If you win, you'll get a direct message from Natty Light's official Twitter account. We went through last year's stats, and there were 234 birdies in the final round. So you might want to enter... Even if you don't like golf.